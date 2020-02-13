Blaxx and D All Starz bring ‘Harmony’ to Trinidad Carnival masses

Lovers of soca music recently descended on to the scenic Estate 101 in Maraval, Port of Spain, to support the second annual Harmony event, hosted by veteran soca artiste Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart alongside his band, D All Starz.

The concert, which was held last Saturday, brought in a full house of fans and industry family – including performances by Soca Princess Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal, Erphaan Alves, Teddyson John, Leonce, Farmer Nappy, Adanna, Asten Isaac, Chingee and Road March favourite Neil Iwer George.

“Soca has not only let me creatively express myself for almost 40 years, but it has allowed me to take care of my family,” said Blaxx in an exclusive interview with BUZZ after the event. “I have five beautiful children, and this concert experience is named after my daughter, Harmony. Everything I do is for them, and for my fans to truly appreciate all of the music that we as a band have released over the years is something I will always truly be grateful for.”

Fellow D All Starz Band member, Teddyson John, openly expressed appreciation for Blaxx’s guidance and mentorship in the early stages of his career. During his performance of his carnival 2020 smash hit, Happy, the St Lucian-born superstar said that he was never made to feel unwelcome by his musical family.

“Blaxx, I want to thank you for everything that you do for the different artises. When I came to Trinidad, y’all took me in and allowed me to represent my little island,” the Crème De La Crème singer explained.

Teddyson John of D All Starz joyfully leads the audience as he sings Happy. Photo contributed: D All Stars/Crown Media House

In the closing performance of Canboulay, Blaxx, who is a finalist for the 2020 International Soca Monarch competition in the Groovy category on Fantastic Friday, thanked his fans for the overwhelming love during and outside of the Trinidad Carnival season.

He noted that D All Starz is the longest-standing musical band in the Caribbean and would continue to push soca forward.

He also announced that his team was planning another concert carded for the July/August period later this year, much to the delight of those in attendance.

. (@tenilleclarke1 on Instagram/Twitter)Tenille Clarke is an avid wanderlust, Carnivalist and cultural enthusiast who pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, culture and entertainment through a Caribbean lens. She is the Principal Publicist of Chambers Media Solutions and Managing Director of Industry 360