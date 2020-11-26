Blessed and favoured: Comedian Majah Hype thanks fans for their prayers

Blessed and favoured: Comedian Majah Hype thanks fans for their prayersThursday, November 26, 2020
Popular comedian Majah Hype appears to be out of the woods after being hospitalised in the United States earlier this week.
The comedian posted a series of photos on his Instagram page earlier today, thanking fans for their support.
“I’m a star. Blessed and highly favored!! Thanks to everyone who reached out and was there for me in a difficult time God work in ways we won’t understand but trust his guidance,” he wrote while sharing old photos of himself performing on stage.
Majah Hype had asked fans to pray for him as he was hospitalised. But he didn’t share what his illness was.
It is unclear whether he is still hospitalised or released. However, his fans were just happy to hear from him.
“Good to see you,” one fan commented.
“Get well soon… to God is a miracle working we give thanks to him for his favor over you,” another said.
