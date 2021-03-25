Blessed! Buju Banton cops 10 IRAWMA nominations

Buju Banton received 10 nods to top the list of nominees for this year’s International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Among the reggae veteran’s nominations are the Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award, Best Caribbean Entertainer, Best Music Video (Blessed) and Best Collaborated Song for Trust featuring Tory Lanez.

Banton also received nods for Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer; U-Roy Award for Best Male Dancehall Artiste, Toots Hibbert Award for Best Album (Upside Down 2020), Gregory Isaacs Award for Best Song (Blessed), Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artiste of the Year and the Emperor of Reggae And World Music Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year.

Koffee and Popcaan both received six noms while Protoje and Bounty Killer got five each.

Other multiple award nominees include Tarrus Riley, Gramps Morgan and Beenie Man who all received four nominations and Sevana, Shenseea and Skip Marley who will feature in three

Buju Banton was the top recipient at last year’s IRAWMA show where he copped seven awards.