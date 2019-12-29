‘Blessings’, ‘Toast’ rank as Jamaica’s most-streamed songs on YouTube in 2019

Dancehall royalty Tommy Lee Sparta and breakout

Reggae sensation Koffee closed out 2019 with the two most-viewed videos on YouTube.

According to insights provided by the Google-owned platform, Blessings by Tommy Lee enjoyed over 6.41 million views in Jamaica alone since its release in May, becoming the most-watched music video in the process.

Toast, Koffee’s celebratory, feel-good anthem, despite being released in November 2018, dominated the airwaves as well as YouTube streams – ending the year just shy of six million views, locally.

The viral Reggae single exploded into mainstream media with major endorsements all year, as it inches ever-so nearer to an impressive 100 million views milestone.

Tee Jay’s Owna Lane, with over 5.31 million views secured third place as Jamaica’s most-watched video, followed closely by Vybz Kartel’s Any Weather (collecting 4.5 million streams) and Squash’s mega-collaboration Beat Dem Bad, featuring the self-proclaimed ‘Gaza Boss’ rounding out the top five (with nearly 4.2 million views).

Gospel music still holds weight among fans locally as songs from Sinach and Tasha Cobbs placed in the top 20.

BUZZ presents the 20 most-streamed songs in Jamaica, according to YouTube (in ascending order):

20. Anthem, Daddy1 – 2.42 million views

19. Nah Mad (Ova Nuh Gyal), Munga Honourable – 2.44 million views

18. Trending, Squash – 2.47 million views

17. Come Home, Vybz Kartel – 2.48 million views

16. Wileside Government, Jahvillani – 2.52 million views

15. Hail, Quada – 2.53 million views

14. Way Maker, Sinach – 2.55 million views

13. Black Heart, Alkaline (feat. Black Shadow) – 2.59 million views

12. Old Town Road, Lil Nas X (feat. Milly Ray Cyrus) – 2.6 million views

11. Hill Side, Chronic Law – 2.61 million views

10. My Type, Tee Jay – 2.64 million views

9. You Know My Name, Tasha Cobbs Leonard (feat. Jimi Cravity) – 2.76 million views

8. Bless Me, Chronic Law – 2.84 million views

7. No Underwear, Dexta Daps – 3.21 million views

6. Leader, Dexta Daps & Masicka – 3.43 million views

5. Beat Dem Bad, Squash (feat. Vybz Kartel) – 4.18 million views

4. Any Weather, Vybz Kartel – 4.54 million views

3. Owna Lane, Tee Jay – 5.31 million views

2. Toast, Koffee – 5.99 million views

1. Blessings, Tommy Lee Sparta – 6.41 million views