Blood appeal being made for reggae artiste Toots Hibbert

Blood appeal being made for reggae artiste Toots HibbertWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
An appeal
for blood donations has been made on behalf of Jamaican entertainer Toots
Hibbert who is now hospitalised.
While he has been making progress, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, former Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, said that the entertainer needs blood. She is, therefore, appealing to Jamaicans to donate blood to his account at the Blood Bank on Slipe Road in Kingston or at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
“Although Toots is critically ill, he is slowly making steady progress, and is being given all the necessary support,” said Grange in a statement on Tuesday.
She also begged the public to stop spreading rumours that Toots has passed.
“What we all need at this time is a lot of positive thoughts and prayers for Toots’ recovery,” she said.
Toots was hospitalised almost two weeks ago and was being treated for respiratory problems. It was later reported that he was in a medically-induced coma.
