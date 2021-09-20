‘Blood doesn’t matter’: Shenseea shares message for those who feel entitled to her money

For some who may believe that their closeness to dancehall artiste Shenseea could mean a share of her wealth, they are in for a rude awakening. The dancehall artiste has seemingly hit out against persons who may be using their familiarity with her as a means to get money and the Run Run artiste is clearly not a fan of that.

In a tweet on Saturday (September 18), she wrote “Blood doesn’t matter, years of friendship doesn’t matter; Don’t ever feel entitled to my money.”

It’s uncertain who or what she is referring to but this is clearly a message that the Pure Souls artiste wants people to understand.

Shenseea is currently one of the most in-demand dancehall artistes having recently secured a collaboration with rapper Kanye West. It is expected that she will be the next Jamaican act to crossover.