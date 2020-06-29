Blue Ivy Carter is youngest ever BET Award winner

Y’all be so pressed while I’m raisin’ daughters,

Sons of empires, y’all make me chuckle

If anyone thought Beyoncé was exaggerating on her track Mood4Eva, look no further than her firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, who became the youngest ever winner of a BET Award yesterday, June 28.

The eight-year-old won the BET HER Award for Brown Skin Girl, a collaborative effort with her mother, WizKid and Saint Jhn.

The celebration of black beauty and empowerment – part of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album, which accompanied the remake of the 1994 movie classic – beat out five others for the win. Also nominated were Underdog by Alicia Keys; Melanin by Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La; I Choose by Layton Greene; Tempo by Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot; and Afeni by Rapsody featuring PJ Morgan.

Blue Ivy claimed the previous record held by Willow Smith, the product of another celebrity duo Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who was 10 when she shared the Young Stars award with her brother Jaden, then 12, back in 2011.