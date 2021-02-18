Blue Ivy steals Beyoncé’s spotlight in new ‘Icy Park’ promo

Beyoncé better watch out because there’s another star coming for her gig and she’s living rent-free in her own home.

Blue Ivy Carter, Bey’s eldest child, has made an appearance in the Lemonade artiste’s latest promotional efforts for her Adidas x Ivy Park line Icy Park.

And let’s just say the reveals are quite glowing. With Blue Ivy stunning in the winter lines various pieces of faux fur-lined whites, metallics and splashes of hot pink, it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the multi-talented tree.

Even Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was in awe of her 9-year-old superstar, writing on Instagram, “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! “

Icy Park will be released on adidas.com on Friday. February 19 and to select store on February 20.