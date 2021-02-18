Blue Ivy steals Beyoncé’s spotlight in new ‘Icy Park’ promo

Blue Ivy steals Beyoncé’s spotlight in new ‘Icy Park’ promoThursday, February 18, 2021
Beyoncé better watch out because there’s another star coming for her gig and she’s living rent-free in her own home.
Blue Ivy Carter, Bey’s eldest child, has made an appearance in the Lemonade artiste’s latest promotional efforts for her Adidas x Ivy Park line Icy Park.
And let’s just say the reveals are quite glowing. With Blue Ivy stunning in the winter lines various pieces of faux fur-lined whites, metallics and splashes of hot pink, it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the multi-talented tree.
Even Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was in awe of her 9-year-old superstar, writing on Instagram, “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! “
Icy Park will be released on adidas.com on Friday. February 19 and to select store on February 20.
