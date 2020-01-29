BMW X6: The original returns

The 2020 BMW X6 ushers into the new millennium the 2008 experiment that sparked a whole new segment of motor vehicles, four-door Coupés, and tons of copycats from other manufacturers.

Over a decade and three model generations later the fascination hasn’t disappeared filling the ATL Autobahn Showroom, Kingston for the unveiling on the evening of January 24.

To date, the X6 has sold over 400,000 units, its initially controversial styling turning into the key selling point. The latest comes out blazing in every area to once again define a vehicular market segment. From the outside, the X6 is even more bold, brash and masculine than ever due to aggressive cuts, winglets, vents, grills and creases in the bodylines.

These elements are even more apparent because of the massaging of the dimensions. The BMW is 1-inch longer, 1.5-inches wider and 0.2-inches lower. The squat measurements are best seen in the front grill with BMW’s laser headlights, and what the brand calls the Iconic Glow grill.

That’s right, not only is the 2020 X6 shooting lasers from its headlights, the massive BMW Kidney Grills, light up, creating a rather imposing look in any rearview mirror on a dark road. In the rear, large chrome exhausts tips, a lower diffuser and thin horizontal lights finish off the new appearance.

Lights continue to be a theme upon entrance as the Welcome Light Carpet projects guiding lights on to the ground to illuminate the way in. Few will have anything to complain about due to the immense amount of luxury and quality materials in the interior.

Those behind the wheel will be more than happy as niceties such as twin 12.3-inch screens, one for the all-digital instrumentation, the other for the infotainment screen. At night, the roof generates its own stars and lights from the 15,000 LEDs embedded in them to create the Sky Lounge. No need to touch anything. Speak your mind as the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will listen to natural spoken language for various operations, or wave your hands in the air as if performing magic to activate Gesture Control.

The rear passengers are the usual concern for those with Coupé SUVs and the X6’s new size comes into play. They now will be just as comfortable as those in front with an extra 0.5-inch of headroom over the outgoing car.

Already able to park itself, the X6 can reverse itself out of tight spots as it remembers the last 50 metres of travel and can play it back as part of the Reverse Assistant. Should one choose to drive there are four trims. Things start with the frugal but powerful xDrive30d. The inline six-cylinder turbo-diesel makes 249bhp and 458lb-ft of torque while returning up to 35mpg.

For the gasoline traditionalists the xDrive40i whose turbocharged inline six-cylinder puts 340bhp through the BMW all-wheel-drive system. The M Performance model, the M50i has 530bhp from its 4.4-litre turbocharged V8. Go for the full-fat M editions and power ranges from 591bhp to 617bhp.

Pricing starts at JA$18,600,000 and heads to JA$41 million for the X6 M Competition.