Bob Marley and the Wailers take three spots on Rolling Stones’ ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’

Three albums by Bob Marley and the Wailers have made it onto Rolling Stones’ revised list of ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’.

The list, revealed yesterday, September 23, is an update of the previous one shared eight years ago and features 154 albums not previously included.

The top spot was taken by Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, which replaces the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

However, it’s Bob Marley and the Wailers’ multiple inclusions which caught our eyes. The band, which was formed in 1963 and featured the famed trio of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, were among the list’s most prolific charters with three projects.

Their best-placed album is Legend, ranked at NO. 48, which includes the hits I Shot The Sheriff, No Woman, No Cry and Redemption Song.

The band’s 1977 release Exodus also made the top 100, ranking at No. 77 thanks to memorable hits like Jamming, Three Little Birds and One Love, Rolling Stone said.

The third album which the reggae act placed on the list is Catch a Fire(No. 140) which was released in 1973 by Island records. It included songs such as Concrete Jungle, Stir It Up and Slave Driver, which endure to this day.

Regarding the update, the Rolling Stone said “When we first published the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in December 2003, Amy Winehouse was still three years from releasing Back to Black, and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, was almost a decade away; many of today’s top musicians (and fans) weren’t in middle school yet.”

The process took a year to complete and included more than 300 artistes, journalists and industry figures who voted and helped to craft the new list. Stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish were included in the decision-making.

The list has previously been criticised for being too ‘rock-centric’, ‘male-dominated’, ‘American’ and ‘white’.