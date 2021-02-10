Bob Marley birthday concert hit 5 million views!

Bob Marley’s 76th birthday celebration virtual

concert drew an audience of five million viewers globally.

The team behind the event shared on Instagram, “#5MillionSurvivorsStrong. We are grateful for all who tuned in. Big up to the production team, artists and supporters”.

The event, held under the theme ‘Survival 76′, was staged at the Bob Marley Museum – the reggae icon’s former home – in St Andrew, Jamaica and streamed on social media.

The 12-hour event featured a plethora of activities divided into morning and evening sessions. These included showcasing aspects of Marley’s incredible life and career through video clips.

There were video tributes from several people including cricket great Michael Holding, British Member of Parliament Diane Abbott and others sharing birthday wishes and their thoughts on his life and achievements.

There was a also special performance from Marley’s son, Ziggy, who shared his song Music is in Everything. He also had a sit-down with author Malcolm Gladwell where he discussed his Bob Marley: Portrait of a Legend.

Additionally, viewers were treated to a culinary presentation during a segment called the Marley Kitchen that featured chefs Brian Lumley and Kush Tafari.

Yas yoga presentations, book readings and even puppets were used to spread the message of love that Bob Marley always endorsed.

Richie Spice and Beenie Man also gave live performances, with viewers also artistes also shown past celebrations in what they called the “Marley Vault”.

Also during the proceedings viewers got to see a ‘Survival Cypher’ featuring Skip Marley, Today, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens, Jo Mersa, Kabaka Pyramid.