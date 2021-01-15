Bob Marley featured on official Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

Bob Marley featured on official Biden-Harris inauguration playlistFriday, January 15, 2021
It’s not a party without reggae music, and with a US Vice President of Jamaican ancestry being sworn in next week…you know there’ll be some ‘yaad’ flavour in the mix.
Iconic reggae artiste Bob Marley has found himself among superlative company once more as one of the artistes featured on the official US presidential inauguration playlist.
Marley’s Could You Be Loved is the tracks chosen for the eclectic 46-song roster which was revealed today.
The official Biden Harris Inauguration playlist was curated by Raedio and also includes hits by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Whitney Houston, Jill Scott and Major Lazer.
The Biden-Harris team said the playlist “represents the diversity of our nation, and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.”
The playlist is available on all major streaming services.
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, with Kamala Harris being sworn in as the first female and first Jamaican and South Asian Vice President.
