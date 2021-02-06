Bob Marley’s 76th birthday marked with global celebrations

Bob Marley’s 76th birthday marked with global celebrationsSaturday, February 06, 2021
|
Reggae legend Bob Marley would have
celebrated his 76th birthday today.
To mark the date, the Bob Marley Foundation will host a 12-hour celebration that will mirror the activities that usually take place at his former Kingston home, which is now the Bob Marley museum.
The celebration, which began at 7:00 am, will feature a Miami performance featuring the Marley brothers and third-generation Marleys; Survival cypher performance featuring Skip Marley, Jo Mersa, Tifa, Kabaka Pyramid, Agent Sasco, and Tanya Stephens; More Family Time with Ziggy Marley; memorial tributes for Toots Hibbert and Betty Wright; and performances from Papa Michigan, Richie Spice, and Beenie Man..
The concern will be streamed on the Tuff Gong Television YouTube channel and the Bob Marley Foundation Facebook page.
Additionally, there will be a virtual celebration hosted by the Bob Marley Museum, a Bob Marley Tribute live stream by Stephen Marley and a day of programming on SiriusXM’s new Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio channel.
Marley of cancer on May 11, 1981. He was 36.
