Bob Marley’s grandson launches CBD line

Grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley, Nico Marley, has launched a hemp-based CBD line, Lion X, in the United States.

The former NFL player launched Lion X in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, an occurrence which almost derailed the company’s start.

Marley told Forbes that the virus pandemic forced him to change his original launch date from April 22. “I called everyone. It was literally seven days [before the launch]. I spoke to my parents about it. They told me just go. I relaxed. I closed my eyes and released it. I went from scared to relieved to happy. It worked out beautifully.”

The products are available on the company’s website lionxwellness.com, and include CBD oil, multivitamin gummies and muscle and joint cooling balms.

Regarding the expansion and availability of the line, Marley said “We want to go to places where there’s a story and where they can align with our brand and vision.”