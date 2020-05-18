Bob Marley’s grandson launches CBD line

Bob Marley’s grandson launches CBD lineMonday, May 18, 2020
|
Grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley, Nico Marley, has launched a hemp-based CBD line, Lion X, in the United States.
The former NFL player launched Lion X in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, an occurrence which almost derailed the company’s start.
Marley told Forbes that the virus pandemic forced him to change his original launch date from April 22. “I called everyone. It was literally seven days [before the launch]. I spoke to my parents about it. They told me just go. I relaxed. I closed my eyes and released it. I went from scared to relieved to happy. It worked out beautifully.”
The products are available on the company’s website lionxwellness.com, and include CBD oil, multivitamin gummies and muscle and joint cooling balms.
Regarding the expansion and availability of the line, Marley said “We want to go to places where there’s a story and where they can align with our brand and vision.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy