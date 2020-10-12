Bob Marley’s limited edition LP series to be released in December

Bob Marley’s limited edition LP series to be released in DecemberMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Mark the date BUZZ Fam-December 11. That’s the day when 12 limited edition of Bob Marley’s vinyl LP’s will be released.
Each one will be numbered and pressed and will be available exclusively at Tuff Gong International in Kingston. The LP’s will contain nine original studio albums and two original live albums, and the world’s best-selling reggae album, Legend.
These LP’s will cost a high of US $38.99
It’s part of three new collectors’ items that will be unveiled this year.
A CD version of the iconic box, which includes all nineComplete Island Recordings LP Bob Marley & The Wailers studio albums recorded for Island Records, plus two live albums, and Live! Babylon By Bus, will be released on December 4.
And , the first book authorized by the Bob Marley Foundation which celebrates the life and influence of the forefather of reggae, will be released on October 13. Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy