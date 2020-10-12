Bob Marley’s limited edition LP series to be released in December

Mark the date BUZZ Fam-December 11. That’s the day when 12 limited edition of Bob Marley’s vinyl LP’s will be released.

Each one will be numbered and pressed and will be available exclusively at Tuff Gong International in Kingston. The LP’s will contain nine original studio albums and two original live albums, and the world’s best-selling reggae album, Legend.

These LP’s will cost a high of US $38.99

It’s part of three new collectors’ items that will be unveiled this year.

A CD version of the iconic box, which includes all nineComplete Island Recordings LP Bob Marley & The Wailers studio albums recorded for Island Records, plus two live albums, and Live! Babylon By Bus, will be released on December 4.

And , the first book authorized by the Bob Marley Foundation which celebrates the life and influence of the forefather of reggae, will be released on October 13. Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend