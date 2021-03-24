Bobby Brown seeks charges in son’s death

Bobby Brown has called for charged to be laid against those who provided the drugs that led to the

The singer said on Tuesday that his family is mourning the death of his son, adding that, “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Brown Jr, 28, died from an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report which attributed his passing to the effects of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl.

Police have presented prosecutors with a case related to the death, which is under review for possible charged, the LA County district attorney’s office said.

No details were shared on possible suspects or circumstances.