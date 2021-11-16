Bobby Shmurda defends ‘whining’- says when Beenie Man does it there’s no problem

Ever since Bobby Shmurda was released from prison, his dancing has made him the subject for ridicule and a constant target for social media trolls. Today however, the rapper wants to know why he is criticized for ‘whining’ but other artistes including King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man is not.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on his YouTube programme, Off The Record, Shmurda laughed incessantly as he admits he does not take the criticism to heart. The entertainer shared that he enjoys dancing and says haters (especially the male critics) are perhaps mad because he makes it hard for them to keep up.

“They prolly saying he be making it hard for a n**ga. Now my b**ch asking me to whine,” he said to DJ Akademiks rising out of his chair to allow for even more laughter.

“We be laughin at that s**t. Why if Chris Brown whine they ain’t say nothin’? Why if Beenie Man whine they don’t say nothin’, he continued.

Agreeing that Shmurda has always been one to bust a move or two, Akademiks highlighted that his dance moves were what made him stand out as a rapper in the first place. “People neglect the fact that the reason they liked you was because you was dancing in the first place,” Akademiks said.

Throughout his career, the entertainer has birthed many dance moves including the Shmurda Shuffle, the Shmoney Dance and the Shmurda Wiggle.

Shmurda, who was recently featured on Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth album on the lead track Crocodile Teeth Remix, has been issuing out a steady flow of new tracks; his latest Splash dropped a week ago and another Cartier Lens released a week before that. He released No Time For Sleep (Freestyle) in September and is gearing up to release his new album, according to HipHopDX.