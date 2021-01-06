Bobby Shmurda eligible for release next month

Rapper Bobby

Shmurda could be released from prison next month.

The Brooklyn artiste becomes eligible for release next month, according to the New York State Department of Corrections.

Shmurda was sentenced to seven years after he pled guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges after being arrested in late 2014.

The Hot Boy artiste is said to have had a leading role in the GS9 ganf, an offshoot of the Crips in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighbourhood, according to prosecutors.

According to the Associated Press, Shmurda was denied parole in September, in part for disciplinary actions taken against him while incarcerated, and subsequently ordered to his maximum sentence until December 21, 2021. However, a review by the Department of Corrections later restored his credit for good behaviour.

He is eligible for conditional release as of February 23, with the remainder of his sentence to be served on parole.