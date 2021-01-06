Bobby Shmurda eligible for release next month

Bobby Shmurda eligible for release next monthWednesday, January 06, 2021
|
Rapper Bobby
Shmurda could be released from prison next month.
The Brooklyn artiste becomes eligible for release next month, according to the New York State Department of Corrections.
Shmurda was sentenced to seven years after he pled guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges after being arrested in late 2014.
The Hot Boy artiste is said to have had a leading role in the GS9 ganf, an offshoot of the Crips in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighbourhood, according to prosecutors.
According to the Associated Press, Shmurda was denied parole in September, in part for disciplinary actions taken against him while incarcerated, and subsequently ordered to his maximum sentence until December 21, 2021. However, a review by the Department of Corrections later restored his credit for good behaviour.
He is eligible for conditional release as of February 23, with the remainder of his sentence to be served on parole.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy