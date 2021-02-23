Bobby Shmurda goes home in Quavo’s private jet after release

Bobby Shmurda goes home in Quavo’s private jet after releaseTuesday, February 23, 2021
After spending six years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession, rapper Bobby Shmurda was released today, making his journey back home in a private jet, no less.
True to his word, fellow rapper Quavo, was awaiting Shmurda upon his release, ensuring the New York emcee travelled home in style. The Migos rapper shared a clip of Bobby Shmurda deplaning to his Instagram page with the caption, “Did Six And Didn’t Switch Welcome Home! @realbobbyshmurdags9“
Born Ackquille Pollard, the Hot Boy artiste was serving out a seven-year sentence at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York before he was granted a conditional release today. He will be required to complete the rest of his sentence under community supervision in Kings County.
Shmurda was originally arrested, along with several members of his GS9 crew, in December 2014. He took a plea deal for fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal weapons possession charged, resulting in the seven-year sentence.
He was denied parole last September and ordered to serve out his sentence prior to the conditional release, which will see him remain on parole until 2026.
