Bobby Shmurda says he’ll never go back to jail

Rapper Bobby Shmurda spent the last six years in jail, and he has no intentions of going back.

In an in-depth interview with GQ Magazine since his release on Tuesday, Bobby shared his regrets at missing out while in prison.

“I left my godkids. They were four or five when I used to take them all to the store,” he said. “Now it’s been seven years. I used to lie to them, say I was on tour, but kids are smart. I missed out. Even that little half-decade of their lives, that’s important to me.”

He added; “I’m done with that [jail] shit. I’ll be light-skinned in Jamaica before I go back.”

Bobby, whose legal name is Ackquille Pollard, was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in connection to what prosecutors said was a leading role in the GS9 gang.

He received a homecoming that reflected his celebrity status, arranged by fellow rapper and friend, Quavo. And he is just happy to take in all in.

“I just wanna watch the city, man,” he says, positioning his chair in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows. “I been watching mountains for too long.” (He spent the last three years of his seven-year sentence at Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in upstate New York.)

And whatever venture he decides to pursue when the celebrations wind down, he vows that it’ll be legal.

“I’m going to get real rich on y’all. I’m going to make it legit, though. They want to see you niggas back selling crack. You know what I mean? Going to jail and shit. And I’m going to make it legit now,” he said.