Bobby Smurda’s girlfriend announces relationship with Skilibeng track

Bobby Smurda is off the market just as quickly as he entered. And his apparent girlfriend wants everyone to know that.

The girl, known by her TikTok handle, @badgrllilly posted a PDA-filled video on TikTok which has since gone viral on other social media platforms. The video shows her at most of Bobbyâ€™s notable moments since his release from prison and is set to the tune of dancehall artiste Skilibengâ€™s hit single Crocodile Teeth.

We gotta say, we do not think this should be the song of choice to announce a budding romance, but what do we know about gangsta love?

As expected, quite a few people over on Twitter had a lot to say about the rapperâ€™s choice of women.

Take a look;

oh great bobby shmurda started interracial dating discourse â€” BWA (@blackkwolfee) pic.twitter.com/5gmjbTo1CiApril 14, 2021

I do not care if Bobby Shmurda is dating a white woman. As long as she treats him right and isnt a racist â€” G (@agravesmistake) pic.twitter.com/Tr5MbLoGa8April 14, 2021

Bobby Shmurda about to realize Twitter not the same from 7 years agoðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ letâ€™s see how this goesâ€” The Black Rabbi (@GodFavoriteSin) April 14, 2021