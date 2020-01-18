Bobi Wine will still make music if he becomes Uganda’s next president

Bobi Wine wants better opportunities for the people of Uganda. (Photos: Chris Lewinson/ BUZZ)

Though he is currently challenging Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni, singer and politician Bobi Wine says he will never stop doing music, even if he manages to overthrow Museveni, who has been ruling the country since 1986.

“You’re looking and talking to the future president of Uganda,” he told BUZZ. “I’m an artiste, I’ll be on the stage singing even as president. I know that it’s about basic but very important decisions for a country, and it’s not gonna be about me alone. It’s gonna be about many of us. It’s gonna be about a generation of Ugandans and young people that want better, who are so knowledgeable and talented and are looking for an opportunity to implement all of that.”

A movement

Bobi Wine, whose given name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is member of parliament (MP) for Kyaddondo East constituency in Uganda’s Central Region, which has a population of 2.2 million people. He established ‘People Power, Our Power’, two years ago and doesn’t refer to it as a political party. Instead, he describes it as a movement that has no interest in creating division.

“This movement includes members of the ruling party, opposition, ghetto people, poor people, women, the old, the disabled, it’s a collection… it’s a revolutionary movement, not a political party,” he said. “What we seek is to overthrow Sudan from military rule to civilian rule, that is our mission.”

Injustice in Uganda

He was speaking at Rebel Salute, which was held in St Ann, this weekend. He graced the stage for the second consecutive year. His return to Jamaica is meaningful for him, as Bobi Wine said he has been banned from having concerts in his homeland.

“Jamaica is a free place. I am not able to perform back home as my concerts were abolished,” he said. “The plan for being in Jamaica is to speak to the world. My country is full of more than 44 million people, and I intend to lead them to a new world. The injustice has been there. I became MP, but nothing changed because only the president has power, and I am here for the presidency.”