Bogle museum being created on Roses Corner

Deceased dancer Gerald Levy, better known to many as

Bogle, made a major mark in dancehall, and there are now plans to turn his home

into a museum.

In keeping Bogle’s memory alive, Black Roses Crew member Lonsdale ‘Boysie’ Guy said that the dancer’s home on Lincoln Crescent (Roses Corner) in St Andrew will become a museum

Boysie, who is the project leader, said that they have already gotten permission from the current owners of the yard to start the museum, and they have already reached out to the relevant authorities to get the ball rolling on the project. However, the work is yet to begin.

It is said that the museum will have items Bogle used to wear to parties, as well as T-shirts and cups with his photos.

And although the work hasn’t started on the museum, Boysie said that tourists often request informal tours of Bogle’s home. He also said that the community has been supporting the initiative.

Bogle, who created dance moves like ‘Log On’, ‘Bogle’ and ‘Willie Bounce’, was shot and killed at a gas station in St Andrew after departing Weddy Weddy Wednesdays at the Stone Love HQ in 2005. The remarkable dancer would have celebrated his 54th birthday on August 22.

— Written by Shania Hanchard