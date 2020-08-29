BOJ uses Denyque in ‘inflation targeting’ dubplate

BOJ uses Denyque in ‘inflation targeting’ dubplateSaturday, August 29, 2020
|
Politicians
have been releasing several dubplates in recent times, and Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)
will not be left out of the mix.
The BOJ recently released an â€˜inflation targetingâ€™ dubplate with Jamaican entertainer Denyque.
Prior to dropping the track on Thursday, BOJ tweeted: â€œDubplate?! Did someone say dubplate?! You knowww weâ€™ve got dubplates â€“ Yes, Indeed! Stand by, stick and stay, and watch this spaceâ€¦.in just a short while, this evening, something hot is scheduled to drop.
The song was shared later that day. â€œLadies and Gentlemen; Kings and Queensâ€¦ Presentingâ€¦the WORLD PREMIEREâ€¦of BOJâ€™s long-awaited inflation-targeting dubplate for 2020, featuring Denyque and the low, stable and predictable inflation dancers! Fire Studio microphone Drum Guitar Musical score,â€ BOJ tweeted.
The reaction to the track was just what BOJ would have been looking for.
â€œThis is revolutionary. Iâ€™m speechless, itâ€™s perfection,â€ one Twitter user said.
Another added: â€œIn good Jâ€™can vibes wi affi buss a blank fi da one yah!! Nice nice niceâ€¦everybody can understand this message! Simple language for a complex topic with nuff vibes! U get it right BOJâ€¦well as always!â€
However, this is not the first time that BOJ has used a Jamaican entertainer to share its message. As part of the Inflation Targeting Campaign, they have used acts like Tarrus Riley, Francios St. Juste, Donald Anderson, Debbie Bissoon and Adazeh Band.
