BOJ uses Denyque in ‘inflation targeting’ dubplate

Politicians

have been releasing several dubplates in recent times, and Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

will not be left out of the mix.

The BOJ recently released an ‘inflation targeting’ dubplate with Jamaican entertainer Denyque.

Prior to dropping the track on Thursday, BOJ tweeted: “Dubplate?! Did someone say dubplate?! You knowww we’ve got dubplates – Yes, Indeed! Stand by, stick and stay, and watch this space….in just a short while, this evening, something hot is scheduled to drop.

**Drumroll**— Bank of Jamaica (@CentralBankJA) Ladies and Gentlemen; Kings and Queens… Presenting…the WORLD PREMIERE…of BOJ's long-awaited inflation-targeting dubplate for 2020, featuring Denyque and the low, stable and predictable inflation dancers! Ÿ”¥ Ÿ™ï¸ Ÿ¥ Ÿ¸ Ÿ¼#BOJSpeaks#InflationTargeting pic.twitter.com/7OMb4wEFsQAugust 27, 2020

The song was shared later that day. “Ladies and Gentlemen; Kings and Queens… Presenting…the WORLD PREMIERE…of BOJ’s long-awaited inflation-targeting dubplate for 2020, featuring Denyque and the low, stable and predictable inflation dancers! Fire Studio microphone Drum Guitar Musical score,†BOJ tweeted.

The reaction to the track was just what BOJ would have been looking for.

“This is revolutionary. I’m speechless, it’s perfection,†one Twitter user said.

Another added: “In good J’can vibes wi affi buss a blank fi da one yah!! Nice nice nice…everybody can understand this message! Simple language for a complex topic with nuff vibes! U get it right BOJ…well as always!â€

However, this is not the first time that BOJ has used a Jamaican entertainer to share its message. As part of the Inflation Targeting Campaign, they have used acts like Tarrus Riley, Francios St. Juste, Donald Anderson, Debbie Bissoon and Adazeh Band.