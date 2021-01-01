Bolt and NJ ‘Living The Dream’ with new track

Usain Bolt and his bestfriend turned manager Nugent ‘NJ’ Walker released a track aimed at kick-starting the New Year.

The track, entitled Living The Dream, sees Bolt and NJ chronicle their meteoric rise from “country yutes” to their current positions of wealth and fame due to hard work and dedication on their part.

“Put in the work and wi neva eva stop, til the earth and you must reap di crop” are among the lines that seek to bring forth the message both men want to convey in respect of trying your best.

It’s not the first time Bolt has dabbled in music having recently partnered with Trinidadian group Ultimate Rejects on the soca track Energy to Burn. He also produced the Olympe Rose Riddim which featured the likes of Chris Martin and Munga Honourable.

For his part, NJ has worked on the music scene with the Bolt-produced I Need Your Love chief among them.

The track is already available on a number of platforms including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.