Bolt goes Mortal Kombat for carnival experience

Bolt goes Mortal Kombat for carnival experienceMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Jamaican sprint sensation Usain Bolt is in Trinidad for Carnival and it seems the high-energy public figure is making the most of it.
Bolt along with members of his A-Team crew have been enjoying themselves immensely as they make their way through the various events connected to the Trinidad showpiece.
For Carnival Monday, Bolt and crew have taken the notion of carnival wear to the next level stepping out in Mortal Kombat themed ensemble, with Bolt wearing the legendary Scorpion costume.
Bolt has made most of this year’s events so far having hung out with rapper Ludacris while enjoying J’ouvert and other events.
Bolt has been an avid fan of carnival having visited Trinidad multiple times to enjoy the event.
For this year, Bolt partnered with Ultimate Rejects out of Trinidad to remix their hit track “Energy to Burn“.
BUZZ Fam are you feeling the Mortal Kombat outfits?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy