Bolt joins eight other elite athletes for Peloton Champions Collection

Fitness equipment company, Peloton has tapped Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt as part of it’s new Champions Collection series.

The series, which will premiere in the summer, will see Peloton users being able to follow training routines of the star athletes and try to match them.

World record holder Bolt is joined by fellow runners Allyson Felix and Andre De Grasses; tennis star Angelique Kerber; gymnasts Becky and Ellie; surfer John John Florence; swimmer Kathleen Baker; and Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett.

Bolt, who trains with the Peloton bike, remarked that he was excited for this latest partnership. “I’m excited to officially partner with Peloton to showcase my training routine & connect with the global community. Get ready for some exciting updates this summer. See you all on the leaderboard”, he wrote in Instagram.

The remark about seeing people on the leaderboard suggests that participants in this new series may see the eight time Olympic champion training with them during those sessions.

Bolt has been keeping fit since his retirement from the sport by exercising. He has shared different instances of his training with friends on his social media platforms.