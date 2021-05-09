Bolt partners with OPUS for new book

Usain Bolt, the track legend, has inked a partnership with luxury publisher OPUS to put together a publication highlighting his much storied career.

The revelation was made by OPUS where they indicated that they will be working on releasing the book, which is also called an opus, about the life and times of the world’s fastest man.

“The world’s FASTEST man Usain Bolt joins the OPUS family! We are incredibly proud and excited to announce our partnership with Usain and his team. Arguably the greatest athlete the world has ever seen, the greatest sprinter of all time, winner of 8 Olympic golds, 11 time world champion, a triple world record holder winning 3 gold medals at 3 consecutive Olympic games” they wrote on their Instagram.

In describing what the project will entail, they continued, “BOLT- The Opus will be largest and most special celebration and tribute to Usain Bolt ever seen. With some of the most amazing and iconic photographs ever published capturing Usain’s greatest moments like never before.”

They went on to say that sneak previews and other information about the project will be released over the coming months.

Bolt, for his part, in a video shared by OPUS alongside the announcement, thanked the entity for the planned project and indicated that he was looking forward to it. “Hi OPUS Usain Bolt here, I am happy to be a part of the family, looking forward to the book. Listen I’m a record breaker so let’s break some records, let’s go,” he remarked in acknowledging the project.

The entity has been responsible for luxury books that entail detailed interviews by some of the world’s best writers and also some never before seen images. They have done work for the likes of Diego Maradona and Manchester United Football Club.