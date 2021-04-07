Bolt to release Clockwork Riddim

Any views that track legend Usain Bolt wasn’t serious about his foray into music must be quicky dissipating, as the track legend continues to push out different bodies of work.

His latest effort is the Clockwork riddim that he intends to release on Friday and which features a slew of top local dancehall talent. Among those featured on the new instrumental are Gaza strongman Vybz Kartel, Teejay, Shaneil Muir, Charly Black along with members of his A Team collective Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardener, Christopher Martin and NJ.

Bolt has since released a snippet on the instrumental on his Instagram page with the caption “Dear Music”, along with a clock and lightening emoji and the planned release date of April 9, 2021.

It has since been drawing interest and comments, most of it positive, from persons on the social media platform. Fellow Trelawny native, Charly Black, who features on the project commented “respect fi have me on you need project Usain Bolt appreciate yet day”. Shaneil Muir wrote that she was “Ready”, as did ZJ Liquid who also features on the riddim.

Bolt is quickly cementing himself as a top player in the dancehall industry as he had two previous riddim releases, ‘Immortal’ and ‘Olympe Rose’. Immortal also featured Vybz Kartel and others such as Masicka and Demarco.

Bolt is also seemingly into Artiste development as he continues to work with his best friend and manager NJ, who has been trying to chart his way as an aspiring deejay.

Their effort ‘Living the Dream’ has garnered over five hundred thousand views since the official video was released on YouTube.