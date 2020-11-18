Bolt’s 100m title in Moscow makes for “most iconic sports photo”, says PUMA

Bolt’s 100m title in Moscow makes for “most iconic sports photo”, says PUMAWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
Debating the most iconic sports photo ever
is just another thing to add to the anxiety of fans across the world.
But that’s just what Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, did in a tweet yesterday.
Having had some of the world’s greatest athletes, it’s only right that Jamaica would have had a submission, no? Well, PUMA certainly thought so and when it shared a picture of its ambassador and triple world record holder Usain Bolt winning the 100 metre final at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.
Now, Bolt winning wasn’t new then but the Oliver Morin capture would go on to become one of the most memorable in sports history for the flash of lightning that lit up the sky as he crossed the finish line.
Morin, a longtime AFP photographer, later said had it not been for the lightning, he would not have used the picture. “The finish line was kind of neutral for him. That’s why this picture, if not for the lightning, I would not have used. There was nothing with this picture; 99 per cent of this picture is the lightning. It’s pure luck.”
Some fans responded to Amazon Prime Video’s tweet and suggested other photos including images of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Jesse Owens and LeBron James.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy