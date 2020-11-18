Bolt’s 100m title in Moscow makes for “most iconic sports photo”, says PUMA

Debating the most iconic sports photo ever

But that’s just what Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, did in a tweet yesterday.

What is the most iconic sports photo you've ever seen?

Having had some of the world’s greatest athletes, it’s only right that Jamaica would have had a submission, no? Well, PUMA certainly thought so and when it shared a picture of its ambassador and triple world record holder Usain Bolt winning the 100 metre final at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Now, Bolt winning wasn’t new then but the Oliver Morin capture would go on to become one of the most memorable in sports history for the flash of lightning that lit up the sky as he crossed the finish line.

I mean… — PUMA (@PUMA) @usainbolt

Morin, a longtime AFP photographer, later said had it not been for the lightning, he would not have used the picture. “The finish line was kind of neutral for him. That’s why this picture, if not for the lightning, I would not have used. There was nothing with this picture; 99 per cent of this picture is the lightning. It’s pure luck.”

Some fans responded to Amazon Prime Video’s tweet and suggested other photos including images of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Jesse Owens and LeBron James.