Born big: Jada Kingdom addresses weight critics

Born big: Jada Kingdom addresses weight criticsThursday, September 10, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom was in throwback mode on Wednesday (September 8). The Budum artiste, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday (September 5) posted multiple photos and videos of her younger self.
Among the many photos she posted were behind the scenes clips from Sean Kingston One Away music video in which she starred as his love interest.
Another video showed Jada with more weight in a store being her usual goofy self. She captioned the photo, â€œ224 lbs depression weight,â€ and told fans that that particular video was from five years ago.
While some fans were empathetic towards Jada, others instead, criticized her weight.
Having gotten wind of the criticisms, Jada took to her Instagram Live to address them. She had this to say; â€œYes, mi born big, mi born big, a wah? Yes mi was 17, mi born humungous, live with it!.â€
And her fans were in support of her hilarious clap-back at the critics.
â€œFor realâ€¦ people chat too much,â€ one fan commented.
â€œŸ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ U ramp rough Muma heavy,â€ another said.
