Boss move! Shenseea buys first plot of land

Pretty soon Shenseea will be a whole homeowner. The Blessed artiste just bought her first piece of land, and we are so excited for her.

The ‘Shen Yeng Boss’ showed off her latest purchase on Instagram, and while she did not disclose the location, we can infer based on the photo that it’s in the hills somewhere.

“Feels good to stand on what I own Ÿ˜Œ ..close to the ŸŒŒ,†she captioned the post.

Shenseea was a little more playful in her Instagram Stories, declaring that she has her priorities in order. “These b**ches flex with brands, I flex with lands,†she said.

This is her second big purchase since this year. The Good Comfort singer recently bought her first truck and, as usual, showed it off to her fans.

“Bought my first truck ooh!,†she screamed excitedly in her Instagram Stories. “I promise you my next vehicle is going to be a Lambo,†she added. While giving her fans a view of her brand new black Chevrolet truck. In the caption she wrote, “Priorities 1st…always.â€