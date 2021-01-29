Boss move! Shenseea buys first plot of land

Pretty soon Shenseea will be a whole homeowner. The Blessed artiste just bought her first piece of land, and we are so excited for her.

The â€˜Shen Yeng Bossâ€™ showed off her latest purchase on Instagram, and while she did not disclose the location, we can infer based on the photo that itâ€™s in the hills somewhere.

â€œFeels good to stand on what I own Ÿ˜Œ ..close to the ŸŒŒ,â€ she captioned the post.

Shenseea was a little more playful in her Instagram Stories, declaring that she has her priorities in order. â€œThese b**ches flex with brands, I flex with lands,â€ she said.

This is her second big purchase since this year. The Good Comfort singer recently bought her first truck and, as usual, showed it off to her fans.

â€œBought my first truck ooh!,â€ she screamed excitedly in herÂ Instagram Stories. â€œI promise you my next vehicle is going to be a Lambo,â€ she added. While giving her fans a view of her brand new black Chevrolet truck. In the caption she wrote, â€œPriorities 1stâ€¦always.â€