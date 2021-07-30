Bounty and Mya collaboration in the making?

Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has hinted that a collaboration between himself and R&B songstress, Mya, may be in the making.

The hint came in the form of a photo which Killer shared to his Instagram page, which he captioned, “Cooking up island fire with Mya”.

Mya and Killer sharing bright smiles in the studio, is all it takes to send the internet into a frenzy, with many industry players already speculating that some thing big is in the making, giving the photo ‘thumbs up’ and ‘fire’ emojis.

Further adding fire to the speculations was a curious comment by fellow heavy-weight entertainer, Beenie Man.

“My G dem #MusicMode, ” wrote Beenie Man.

Bounty Killer recently announced that his upcoming album, ‘King Of Kingston’ was 95.5% finished and the vocals were in, there is now a wonder if Mya could be featured on the project which is being produced by Damian Marley.

Mya is no stranger to the Jamaican music scene having collaborated with Beenie Man’ on the 1999 track ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ which had climbed to the number 54 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.