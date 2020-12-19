‘Bounty Claus’? Deejay donates toys to kids in Kingston

‘Bounty Claus’? Deejay donates toys to kids in KingstonSaturday, December 19, 2020
|
Kids in
Callaloo Mews, Kingston, must be smiling a bit brighter today after receiving
toys from dancehall artiste Bounty Killer.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the entertainer shared that his Bounty Foundation teamed up with the Digicel Foundation to donate toys to children in the community.
“Toys of joy to the kids of Callaloo Mews… Brought by the bounty_foundation in partnership with the @digicelfdnja … U Don’t Share Means U Don’t Care,” he wrote.
In the accompanying video, Bounty is seen distributing toys to several boys and girls in the community.
“Today we are in Callaloo Mews, aka Callaloo Bed. And if you know bout Bounty Killer, you know this is the bed where I was born and bread,” he is heard saying in a part of the video.
Although he only shared the video today, the donation took place on Friday.
After seeing the clip, many people took the opportunity to commend the entertainer who has assisted many people in recent times.
“Nice to see this, these are the kind of things the world should be seeing about Jamaica,” one social media user said.
“Poor people govenor the 1 n only @grunggaadzilla always lending a hand in any n every way #salute killa,” another added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy