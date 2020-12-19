‘Bounty Claus’? Deejay donates toys to kids in Kingston

Kids in

Callaloo Mews, Kingston, must be smiling a bit brighter today after receiving

toys from dancehall artiste Bounty Killer.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the entertainer shared that his Bounty Foundation teamed up with the Digicel Foundation to donate toys to children in the community.

“Toys of joy to the kids of Callaloo Mews… Brought by the bounty_foundation in partnership with the @digicelfdnja … U Don’t Share Means U Don’t Care,” he wrote.

In the accompanying video, Bounty is seen distributing toys to several boys and girls in the community.

“Today we are in Callaloo Mews, aka Callaloo Bed. And if you know bout Bounty Killer, you know this is the bed where I was born and bread,” he is heard saying in a part of the video.

Although he only shared the video today, the donation took place on Friday.

After seeing the clip, many people took the opportunity to commend the entertainer who has assisted many people in recent times.

“Nice to see this, these are the kind of things the world should be seeing about Jamaica,” one social media user said.

“Poor people govenor the 1 n only @grunggaadzilla always lending a hand in any n every way #salute killa,” another added.