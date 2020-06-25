Bounty Killer, Agent Sasco to release â€œdeadly collabâ€

Dancehall fans are positively foaming at the

mouth as reports swirl that two of the industryâ€™s biggest names are set to

collaborate on a new single.

View this post on Instagram Killa + Assassin = Deadly Collab Ÿ˜ @grunggaadzilla #LegendaryA post shared by Loco â€“ Out Now (@agentsasco) on Jun 24, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Bounty Killer and Agent Sasco, two of the biggest acts to have come out of the genre, are the two juggernauts said to be working together.

The rumour mill started churning yesterday, June 24, when both artistes shared a picture of themselves on Instagram at the legendary Tuff Gong studio in Kingston.

Under his photo, Sasco captioned the pic â€œKilla + Assassin = Deadly Collab Ÿ˜Â @grunggaadzillaÂ #Legendaryâ€, which was enough to send fans of the two into frenzied speculation, when one saying â€œwhen this drop all corona disappearâ€.

Another commented â€œwater truck on standbyâ€ with several flame emojis.

Dancehall artiste Wayne Marshall was fittingly descriptive in his comments, saying â€œ= People Dead Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€ in reaction to the collab.

The two previously collaborated on the song Ghetto State of Mind, and both featured both featured on Marshallâ€™s 2012 track, Go Hard.