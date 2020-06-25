Bounty Killer, Agent Sasco to release â€œdeadly collabâ€Thursday, June 25, 2020
|
Dancehall fans are positively foaming at the
mouth as reports swirl that two of the industryâ€™s biggest names are set to
collaborate on a new single.
Bounty Killer and Agent Sasco, two of the biggest acts to have come out of the genre, are the two juggernauts said to be working together.
The rumour mill started churning yesterday, June 24, when both artistes shared a picture of themselves on Instagram at the legendary Tuff Gong studio in Kingston.
Under his photo, Sasco captioned the pic â€œKilla + Assassin = Deadly Collab Ÿ˜Â @grunggaadzillaÂ #Legendaryâ€, which was enough to send fans of the two into frenzied speculation, when one saying â€œwhen this drop all corona disappearâ€.
Another commented â€œwater truck on standbyâ€ with several flame emojis.
Dancehall artiste Wayne Marshall was fittingly descriptive in his comments, saying â€œ= People Dead Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€ in reaction to the collab.
The two previously collaborated on the song Ghetto State of Mind, and both featured both featured on Marshallâ€™s 2012 track, Go Hard.
