Bounty Killer confirms thirty features for new album, says more to come

Despite putting out a listing of thirty artistes being featured on his upcoming album, King Of Kingston, dancehall strongman Bounty Killer has revealed that he expects more to join in on the project.

On Friday, September 3, the dancehall veteran used Instagram to share an updated list of collaborators who have joined him on the double-disc project that is slated for release in December.

Bounty Killer revealed that the album will feature former protege and incarcerated dancehall star, Vybz Kartel. Rapper Busta Rhymes, dancehall legend Shabba, We The Best’s DJ Khaled, Omi, Sanchez, Barrington Levy, Aisha Davis, Junior Gong, and others. However, at the end of the extensive listing Killer wrote “Others Loading”.

It seems that fans became insatiable following this comment as they clamoured to find out who else could be joining. When a fan quipped “all big names. I’d definitely like to see Chronic Law, Yellow Man, and of course Beenie Man on that list too”, Killer’s response was “More loading…!”.

And with Beenie Man dropping some fire emojis below the post, it may mean something could be happening.

There were also calls for the likes of Masicka, Aidonia, Tommy Lee Sparta to join on possibly one of the albums with the largest feature list to have been released in dancehall.

However, there were some who strongly implored the Alliance strongman to recruit another protege in the form of Mavado for the project as well. “We need Mavado pon it me general,” one fan wrote.