Bounty Killer demands justice for George Floyd in peaceful protest

Dancehall

legend Bounty Killer has been using his platform for the greater good in recent

times.

View this post on Instagram King of Jamaica Ÿ‘‘ Current situation in front the US Embassy in Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² peaceful protest Its Just This, We Need JusticeŸ’ªŸ¿A post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Jun 6, 2020 at 1:56pm PDT

The â€˜Poor People Governorâ€™ has been seen working doing charitable work with his Bounty Foundation, and yesterday (June 6) surprised many when he joined a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kingston, to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

A mask-wearing Bounty Killer, in a video shared with his 689 thousand Instagram followers, was seen bearing a placard with a picture of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in the United States two weeks ago.

The placard also had the message â€œ#JusticeForFloydâ€ along with other hashtags such as #blackbrothersandsisters and #equalityforblacks

The dozens of protesters who were present at the Old Hope Road demonstration, opposite the US Embassy, were clearly surprised by the artisteâ€™s presence, as some could be overheard exclaiming â€œA Bounty Killerâ€.

Floyd was videotaped being detained by a police officer who had his knee on Floydâ€™s neck for more than eight minutes.

Widespread protests have swept the United States, and other countries around the world, as people demand justice for the death and protest police brutality against black people.