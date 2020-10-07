Bounty Killer donates 12 barrels of clothes to less fortunate

If there is one thing that dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer is synonymous with, itâ€™s giving back. Through his Bounty Foundation, the â€˜Poor Peopleâ€™s Governor has assisted many poor Jamaicans.

His latest act of goodwill was partnering with the Yishmah Foundation to donate 12 barrels of clothing and food items to the less fortunate.

â€œFrom one foundation to another theÂ @bounty_foundationÂ has just donated some 12 barrels of clothing stuffs and food items to theÂ @yishmahgiveÂ youth foundation bcuz sharing is our way of caring Ÿ¤œŸ¿Ÿ¤›Ÿ¿,â€ he wrote.

His post was immediately flooded with fans thanking him for his generosity.

â€œBlessings all ways killa Ÿ–¤Ÿ† your generosity and kindness are unmatched. I hope to one day work with your foundation and help facilitate positive change for the children of beautiful Jamaica. Salute,â€ one person wrote.

â€œAlways looking out for the poorŸ™God bless you mi little bro,â€ another commented.

â€œRealest inna the game from den til now, never switch up,â€ someone added.