Bounty Killer donates 12 barrels of clothes to less fortunate

If there is one thing that dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer is synonymous with, it’s giving back. Through his Bounty Foundation, the ‘Poor People’s Governor has assisted many poor Jamaicans.

His latest act of goodwill was partnering with the Yishmah Foundation to donate 12 barrels of clothing and food items to the less fortunate.

“From one foundation to another the @bounty_foundation has just donated some 12 barrels of clothing stuffs and food items to the @yishmahgive youth foundation bcuz sharing is our way of caring Ÿ¤œŸ¿Ÿ¤›Ÿ¿,†he wrote.

His post was immediately flooded with fans thanking him for his generosity.

“Blessings all ways killa Ÿ–¤Ÿ† your generosity and kindness are unmatched. I hope to one day work with your foundation and help facilitate positive change for the children of beautiful Jamaica. Salute,†one person wrote.

“Always looking out for the poorŸ™God bless you mi little bro,†another commented.

“Realest inna the game from den til now, never switch up,†someone added.