Bounty Killer donates 12 barrels of clothes to less fortunate

Bounty Killer donates 12 barrels of clothes to less fortunateWednesday, October 07, 2020
If there is one thing that dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer is synonymous with, itâ€™s giving back. Through his Bounty Foundation, the â€˜Poor Peopleâ€™s Governor has assisted many poor Jamaicans.
His latest act of goodwill was partnering with the Yishmah Foundation to donate 12 barrels of clothing and food items to the less fortunate.
â€œFrom one foundation to another theÂ @bounty_foundationÂ has just donated some 12 barrels of clothing stuffs and food items to theÂ @yishmahgiveÂ youth foundation bcuz sharing is our way of caring Ÿ¤œŸ¿Ÿ¤›Ÿ¿,â€ he wrote.
His post was immediately flooded with fans thanking him for his generosity.
â€œBlessings all ways killa Ÿ–¤Ÿ† your generosity and kindness are unmatched. I hope to one day work with your foundation and help facilitate positive change for the children of beautiful Jamaica. Salute,â€ one person wrote.
â€œAlways looking out for the poorŸ™God bless you mi little bro,â€ another commented.
â€œRealest inna the game from den til now, never switch up,â€ someone added.
