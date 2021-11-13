Bounty Killer drops album listing for King of Kingston

As the release date of his latest album, King of Kingston draws closer, dancehall veteran, Bounty Killer has dropped the full track listing. And BUZZ fam, let’s just say, you will be getting more than what you bargained for.

In a post made to his official Instagram account on Thursday, the five-star general revealed that the album already has more than 30 tracks. Telling fans to get familiar with the songs that have so far been included, the entertainer indicated that more tracks could possibly be added before the official release. Producer and music distributor, Johnny Wonder suggested that the final album, which is due for release in December, could be see a whopping 50 songs from the veteran deejay. Coincidentally, Bounty Killer is expected to celebrate his 50th birthday in June next year.

“#KINGOFKINGSTON 50 For 50. Fifty songs for 50 years on earth… @grunggaadzilla,” Johnny Wonder wrote on his Instagram.

King of Kingston will be Bounty Killer’s first studio album in almost two decades. years, and according to him will herald “Dancehall’s recharge reset and realignment”. According to the list posted to the entertainer’s Instagram, the highly-anticipated album which boasts Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley as executive producer, will feature some of Jamaica’s most talented artistes. Included on the project so far are Chronixx, Stephen Marley, Barrington Levy, Omi, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Jr Gong and Wayne Marshall among a host of others.

Grammy Award winner deejay, Shabba Ranks as well as internationally renowned rapper, Busta Rhymes will also feature on the album.

King of Kingston (which according to Bounty Killer, will serve as a reminder fo what authentic dancehall is) will feature a myriad of dancehall artistes including Dexta Daps, his protégé Vybz Kartel, Agent Sasco, Spragga Benz, Busy Signal, dancehall pioneer Big Youth and Bling Dawg.

Here is the full track listing as posted by Bounty Killer:

“King Of Kingston” – ft. Chronixx“Kingston’s King” – ft. DJ Khaled“Swag Change”“Victory” – ft. Dexta Daps“Genuine Feather”“Gaadzilla” – ft. Vybz Kartel x Busy Signal“Gangster Galifesto” – ft. Aisha Davis“Murda Plan” – ft. Snoop Dogg“Dem Dead”“Bang Bung (Remix)” – ft. Mad Cobra“We Need The Peace” – ft. Jah Vinci“Up Deh” – ft. Skinny Fabulous & Mr Killer“This Weed” – ft. Wayne Marshall“We Gonna Make It” – ft. Bugle“Kill At Any Cost” – ft. Stassi Pryce & Busta Ryhmes“Moonlight Lover” – ft. Barrington Levy“Mr Stop Light”“Nuh Gun A Rise” – ft. Chris Martin“Fighting The Music” – ft. Sizzla“Grateful” – ft. Big Youth“Justice” – ft. Sugar Minott“Sun Up To Sun Down” – ft. Da Professa“Things You Do” – ft. Brian & Tony Gold“Freedom” – ft. LC x Agent Sasco x Spragga Benz & Chevaugh“Original” – ft. OMI“Hero” – ft. Olaf Blackwood“Gallis Official”“Responsibilty” – ft. Nesbeth“Why Try” – ft. Haley Smalls“Remember Your Mama” – ft. Richie Stephens“Only Kings” – ft. Kiprich“Going All In” – ft. Bena“No Lies” – ft. Leah“Brand New Body” – ft. Red Roze