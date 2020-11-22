Bounty Killer feels vindicated after calling Popcaan ‘new face of dancehall’Sunday, November 22, 2020
|
Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer feels vindicated for saying Popcaan is the new face of dancehall after many were left upset with his claim.
Popcaan received two plaques from Billboard for his musical efforts and took to Instagram to share his achievements yesterday, November 21.
The ‘Unruly Boss’ was shown unwrapping the glitzy awards with friend Dane Ray, while his 2010 song Dream played in the background.
The feat did not go unnoticed by dancehall’s ‘war lord’ Bounty Killer who reshared the post along with his own message.
Killer said, “Congratulations work a put in salute yute last year l made a post saying Popcaan was dancehall new face some ppl disagreed ””
The plaques were the latest feather in Popcaan’s cap as the artiste, who dropped his Fixtape album this past summer, was recently featured on ‘rapper of the year’ Megan Thee Stallion’s new album on the track Intercourse.
- Related story: Way Up! Popcaan featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s album
He’s also had recent collaborations with Drake, Maroon 5, Wiz Khalifa and French Montana.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy