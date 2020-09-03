Bounty Killer for Prime Minister?

Itâ€™s obviously too late now for dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer to get his name on a ballot for this Jamaican election season, but who knows? Maybe when the next elections come around, the â€˜Poor People Governorâ€™ will be running.

Bounty Killer has always been very vocal about issues affecting the poorer classes in Jamaica, evidence in his 1996 hit, Fed Up. But it looks like he now wants to do more than just sing about them, he also wants to change them.

In video clips posted on his Instagram, he endorses the idea of him contesting in an election.

â€œBounty Killer, the self-styled â€˜Poor People Governor want to force the hands of the politicians, both JLP and PNP to bring about a change right away or else he will start his own party,â€ an â€˜anchorâ€™ reads on a newscast.

The video, what looks like an intro to a song, has been fully supported by Bounty Killer fans in the comments section.

For one fan, if Bounty Killer runs in any election, he would have finally gotten a reason to vote. â€œPPP âœŠŸ¾âœŠŸ¾âœŠŸ¾ change is necessary for the betterment of the people, this would be my 1st time ever to dip my finger in the inkŸ™ŒŸ™Œ.â€

â€œPoor ppl governor would surely be a betta advocate and vindicator than any of those in the position,would definitely give me a reason to vote.on the real tho drop da 1 ya mek wi get it,â€ another person commented.

Bounty Killer to start his own Political Party. The "Poor People Govenor" shares his views on Youth Unemployment and more alongside @waynemarsheezy and @sampleking13 . "Wey Yuh Want Wi Fi Do" OUT NOW

And after being very vocal in his stance against dancehall artiste doing dubs for political campaigns, Bounty Killer finally did his dub, titled â€œThe System Slimey and Grimyâ€

In the one minute dub, the Warlord contends that both political parties have not been doing enough to help the poor people of Jamaica.

â€œBag a dulcemena story nah bring poor people no progress/The system a move slimey, some a di law weh dem a mek a who design it?â€ he sings.

â€œDem wa fi sell out Jamaica to the Chiney, Petrojam money nobody canâ€™t find it / yo uno tell me the youth dem get grimy/ dem wa fi blame dancehall and wa spite we dem a do the things fi upset the almighty.â€

The System Slimey and Grimy

The video has been viewed almost 50,000 times, and according to some of his fans, Bounty Killer only needs to say when heâ€™s running.

â€œIf you ran for any elected official positions I will fly down to Jamaica and become a resident just to vote for you,â€ one person commented.