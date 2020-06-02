Bounty Killer helps 17-year-old to build house

Bounty Killer helps 17-year-old to build houseTuesday, June 02, 2020
|
The â€˜Poor People Governorâ€™ Bounty Killer was in St Benedictâ€™s Heights, St AndrewÂ recently helping 17-year-old resident Ashley Watson complete construction of a bedroom at the premises where she resides.
The veteran dancehall artiste provided Watson with $100,000 and material needed to complete the bedroom.
â€œI wish you all the best and keep trying in these hard times.Â Just keep your head upâ€¦ Yuh pass di worst enuh,â€ Bounty told Watson.
The youngster couldnâ€™t hold back tears, and expressed her thanks to Bounty Killer and his foundation.
â€œI would love to express my deep gratitude to the donors for this tremendous support.Â I just want to say a big thank you. I am honored and grateful.â€
Bounty Killer, for his part explained that that was why he started his foundation, to help people like Watson.
â€œThis is the thing that Bounty Foundation does.Â We collaborate as well, as we know there is a lot of needs in this country, and Bounty Foundation is young; itâ€™s just started; we canâ€™t take on everything.Â But, this is what we plan to take on right now. Ashley and her little one roomâ€¦so we decided we are gonna give her $100,000,â€ he explained.
