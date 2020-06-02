Bounty Killer helps 17-year-old to build house

The â€˜Poor People Governorâ€™ Bounty Killer was in St Benedictâ€™s Heights, St AndrewÂ recently helping 17-year-old resident Ashley Watson complete construction of a bedroom at the premises where she resides.

The veteran dancehall artiste provided Watson with $100,000 and material needed to complete the bedroom.

â€œI wish you all the best and keep trying in these hard times.Â Just keep your head upâ€¦ Yuh pass di worst enuh,â€ Bounty told Watson.

The youngster couldnâ€™t hold back tears, and expressed her thanks to Bounty Killer and his foundation.

â€œI would love to express my deep gratitude to the donors for this tremendous support.Â I just want to say a big thank you. I am honored and grateful.â€

Bounty Killer, for his part explained that that was why he started his foundation, to help people like Watson.

View this post on Instagram Earlier today the Bounty Foundation made a bountiful smile upon Ashleyâ€™s face a single mom struggling to finish a one Bedroom and Bath in the Harbour View community was provided with 100,000JMD along with adequate materials for the room including floor tiles wall tile 2Ã—4 lumbar and plywood it was a joint effort between the foundation and two of its fraternity members Miss Camile Lee @superwoman_camillelee and Clifton of Belgravia development and innovative Homes it was Camille who saw Ashelyâ€™s struggles on Facebook and decided to reach out to me and Clifton @belgraviadevelopment so on we extends our care and gratitude towards fellow Jamaicans Each One Teach One To Reach OneŸ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ¤œŸ¿Ÿ¤›Ÿ¿Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ @bounty killer_fanpage @bounty_killer_media @bountykillervevo @bountykiller_roadie @bountykiller_fanpage ASHLEYâ€™S Contact +1 (876) 551-0374 if anybody out there wants to donate and help her!!A post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on May 29, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT

â€œThis is the thing that Bounty Foundation does.Â We collaborate as well, as we know there is a lot of needs in this country, and Bounty Foundation is young; itâ€™s just started; we canâ€™t take on everything.Â But, this is what we plan to take on right now. Ashley and her little one roomâ€¦so we decided we are gonna give her $100,000,â€ he explained.