Bounty Killer joins 14 artistes for a ‘Brighter Day’

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has joined voices with fourteen other local acts to speak out against crime and injustice on a track called Brighter Day.

Bounty Killer, born Rodney Price, gave insight into the project recently, indicating that “the biggest song right now tackling crime violence and injustice of unkind mankind featuring: 15 artiste” he wrote on Instagram below a video post.

The post shows the group in the process of shooting the song’s music video in Killer’s home community of Seaview Gardens in Kingston.

In a subsequent post, he described the song as a unification piece. “This is how we kicking off 2021 with a force of unity” he had written below a picture of a few of the artiste participating in the project.

The song features a diverse cast including Julian Marley, Gyptian, Kiprich, Tommy Lee Sparta, Leah’s, Turbulance, Jahvillani, Wasp, Liquid, Dre Island, Mr Like, Anthony B, Saaje and Maestro Don.

Since sharing, the news has generated much buzz with several other dancehall acts – including Spice, Popcaan and Stylo G – showing love to the project.

It’s uncertain when the song and video will be released but anticipation is already building as fans await this effort.