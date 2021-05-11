Bounty Killer lashes out at dancehall artistes funding crime

Veteran dancehall artiste Bounty Killer is lashing out against the senseless actions of the gunmen who challenged police officers in a gun battle on Trafalgar Road in Kingston yesterday.

Two of the gunmen were killed, while another was taken into custody.

â€œJah know star itâ€™s only hours earlier on I posted the CRIME STOP Ÿ›‘ CRIME CRASH video then moments after this took place on Waterloo Rd two likkle mascaraed go meet them Waterloo the little youths them have no rawtid sense todayâœ”ï¸,â€ he wrote on his Instagram account.

Bounty Killer challenged the youth who witnessed the incident yesterday to ask themselves if this is the Jamaica they want to live in.

â€œIs this the Jamaica we all wanted ppl really is it I donâ€™t know about nobody wanted but if this was the life I wanted I wouldnâ€™t bother to leave Riverton or Seaview Gardens,â€ he said.

The entertainer also had strong words for dancehall artistes who he says are helping to fund crime.

â€œI Stand With Country anyone who is friends or associates with any kind of p**y ole like this should be treated likewise. Especially Some Artiste gal and boy who is buying guns and mining gunman and criminal bullet unuh fi get to str8 up mi nuh hide and talk mi bad bumb*claath man who nuh like it just say a word bitches and witches waitingâ˜Ÿ¿.â€