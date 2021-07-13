Bounty Killer mocks Alkaline’s BRT performance

Bounty Killer is not an Alkaline fan, and Alkalineâ€™s recent performance at the BRT Â Weekendâ€™s Glow Eruption in New Jersey on Sunday (July 11) gave him even more reason not to be.

Read this: Stiff performance or lousy crowd? Alkaline criticized for BRT set

Although the â€˜Vendettaâ€™ boss has trumped out numerous hits, when it comes to performing them, well, things can get a little cringy. And Bounty Killer, wasted no time in pointed that out.

The â€˜Poor Peopleâ€™s Governorâ€™ reposted a video on his Instagram of fellow dancehall artiste Dexta Daps performing at the event. He used the post to praise Dexta Daps for his performance while making a snide remark towards Alkaline.

â€œTook it all way di man use one night tek a whole weekend nobody else did deh pon di show real super star with practical and tactical stage skillsŸ¤”,â€ he wrote.

Bounty Killerâ€™s commentary gave his fans the permission they needed to join in on jeering Alkaline.

â€œKaboom mi general mi ear one man performance cum like rehearsal,â€ one wrote.

â€œI saw an alkaline performance this weekend. The worst thing Iâ€™ve ever experienced,â€ another added.

â€œAs a artist mi pray to God and say lord hear my cry please just let me be a better performing artist than alkaline Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ thatâ€™s all.. amen Ÿ¤£,â€ someone joked.

But not everyone was feeling Bounty Killerâ€™s mockery of the younger deejay, and they voiced their opinions too.

â€œS**k you mada kill mak the young youth do him thing,â€ one wrote.

But Bounty Killer was quick on it, and was in the comment responding.

â€œTo this, Bounty responded, â€œWe diss anybody any smaddy any fish eye fish brain or fish guts roun here bad we bad no more explanation dem f*ck wid warlord dem affi live it now.â€