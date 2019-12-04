Bounty Killer reunited with Instagram page

“

The revelation was made via the deejay’s official Instagram page on Tuesday.

“PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT. Finally mi got mi page. Go hack unuh mumma. Unuh caan stop di General nuh time, never ever,” he captioned a photo of himself holding a plaque.

Many of his 445,000 followers were happy with the news, and they quickly flooded his page with comments.

“Look how hard it is to build your IG and get a good fan base and some germs waah come tek weh,” one of his followers said.

Another added: “Never too late to rebuild mi genna. Mek them watch you come back even stronger.”

A couple weeks ago Bounty Killer’s Instagram page (@grunggaadzilla) was hacked and renamed ‘Enes Demir Official Account’. The public was made aware of the unscrupulous act by the deejay via a new page called @1unogeneral.