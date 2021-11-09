Bounty Killer says King of Kingston album will bring back authentic dancehall music

When Bounty Killer releases his highly-anticipated King of Kingston album this December, the dancehall veteran won’t be looking to compete with anyone. Instead, the dancehall icon said the project will serve as a reminder of what authentic dancehall music is.

“This album isn’t to compete with the younger folks or anybody. It’s more of a template to guide who doesn’t understand fully about the roots of the dancehall culture… 18yrs ago I dropped my last album then launched Alliance to run dancehall, I never ever needed the hype,” he shared on Instagram.

The five-star general was referencing his last album Ghetto Dictionary, which was released via VP Records back in 2002. He revealed that with more than a decade between that album and the project to be released next month, fans have been eagerly awaiting his new music. He expressed that King of Kingston will soothe the complaints fans have about the current state of dancehall music.

“I heard lots of complaints from genuine music fans and music lovers across the globe, about the sound state and condition of dancehall today which most of us can agree, it confusing at times. So I decided to gather a bunch of artiste producers musicians and writers to try and remind today’s fans what authentic hardcore international dancehall sounds like,” he expressed.

Grammy-award winner, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, is the executive producer of King of Kingston which is set to feature the likes of entertainers including Busy Signal, Shabba Ranks, Dexta Daps and internationally renowned rapper, Busta Rhymes among others.

Back in August, Bounty Killer landed a major, joint-publishing deal with Florida-based talent management company Creative Titans and Beverley Hills music company Concord Music Publishing, that will see him marketing himself to new audiences with his latest project.

With all the effort the entertainer is putting behind the album, Bounty Killer says he is hoping the masses will love it and that the love will reflect in album sales. “I hope y’all appreciate it when it comes because most people today only complain and comment about music but they don’t buy it,” he said.