Bounty Killer says ‘King of Kingston’ near ready, fans speculate album could drop June 12

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer on Sunday (June 6) provided anxious fans with an update on his much anticipated album ‘King of Kingston’, which he says is 95% ready.

It seems Killer is following in the footsteps of friend and collaborator DJ Khaled, who used a similar method drum up support for his album ‘Khaled Khaled’ prior to its release .

“95%……… Loading!! The scare the drama the nightmare soon will be here yu hear,” , wrote on Bounty Killer in the captions beneath the picture of the cover art for the album he shared on Instagram.

The album is being executively produced by fellow artiste Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley through his Ghetto Youths International Label. It is also believed that DJ Khaled will do some work on the album as well.

The album is set to feature a number of notable collaborations as the Killer seeks to deliver a great package. Among those mentioned are soca star Bunji Carlin, fellow Alliance strongman Busy Signal among others.

However while Bounty has kept his release date close to his chest, there are some who speculate that Bounty could surprise fans with a release on his birthday which is June 12.

This is the first album in a while for the acclaimed entertainer whose last album, Ghetto Dictionary, came out in 2002.