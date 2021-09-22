Bounty Killer says Mr Vegas is seeking attention

Bounty Killer says Mr Vegas is seeking attentionWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
There seems to be no love lost between dancehall acts Bounty Killer and Mr Vegas. From name-dropping to other forms of insults, both artistes have not seen eye to eye for years.
Their feud was reignited on Tuesday, (September 22) after Mr Vegas posted a video on his Instagram account of African women dancing to his song Hot Wuk. He captioned the post; I am the greatest !!!! King of Africa coming soon! Dem a king a Kingston, mi a KING of Africa!”
The “king of Kingston” reference was an apparent jab at the Warlord himself Bounty Killer. Bounty Killer’s upcoming album is entitled ‘King Of Kingston’ which the Alliance strongman revealed would be out later this year.
An Instagram user later tagged Bounty Killer the post, writing; “Bounty Killer this man a talk to you bout king a kingston a can’t you him a ramp with me general”.
Bounty Killer then replied “seeking attention” with a few laughing emojis. This action by the Instagram user irked Mr Vegas, who then issued a terse response with “so seh yuh a gal”.
Mr Vegas and Killer have had a long standing feud dating back to the late nineties. This has continued in recent times as they engage in a war of words on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy