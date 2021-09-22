Bounty Killer says Mr Vegas is seeking attention

There seems to be no love lost between dancehall acts Bounty Killer and Mr Vegas. From name-dropping to other forms of insults, both artistes have not seen eye to eye for years.

Their feud was reignited on Tuesday, (September 22) after Mr Vegas posted a video on his Instagram account of African women dancing to his song Hot Wuk. He captioned the post; I am the greatest !!!! King of Africa coming soon! Dem a king a Kingston, mi a KING of Africa!”

The “king of Kingston” reference was an apparent jab at the Warlord himself Bounty Killer. Bounty Killer’s upcoming album is entitled ‘King Of Kingston’ which the Alliance strongman revealed would be out later this year.

An Instagram user later tagged Bounty Killer the post, writing; “Bounty Killer this man a talk to you bout king a kingston a can’t you him a ramp with me general”.

Bounty Killer then replied “seeking attention” with a few laughing emojis. This action by the Instagram user irked Mr Vegas, who then issued a terse response with “so seh yuh a gal”.

Mr Vegas and Killer have had a long standing feud dating back to the late nineties. This has continued in recent times as they engage in a war of words on social media.