Bounty Killer says racism is why his visa was taken away

He made the claim after posting a flyer advertising a protest against racism at the US Embassy in St. Andrew, Jamaica on Friday.

â€œBlack for Black Block to Block, Racism why 10yrs now my visa cancelled for no apparent reason Jamaica standing up I got issues,â€ Bounty Killer wrote.

View this post on Instagram Black for Black Block to BlockŸ–¤Ÿ–¤Ÿ–¤ Racism why 10yrs now my visa cancelled for no apparent reason Jamaica standing up I got issuesŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²A post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

Bountyâ€™s stated intention to attend the protest was supported by fellow dancehall artiste Konshens who indicated in the comments that he will be there.

However, some fans did not follow Bounty Killerâ€™s line of thinking, saying that his argument was nonsensical, because Jamaica is a predominantly black country, and the majority of applicants to the Embassy in Jamaica who got visa approval were black.

Bounty Killer has indicated that he is taking on the fight for another cause, this time he says itâ€™s against racism.

According to the Warlord, racism is so bad that it has even resulted in the cancellation of his US visa a decade ago. He made the claim on an Instagram post of a flyer, which gives notice of a protest against racism "at the US Embassy" in St. Andrew, Jamaica this coming Saturday.

The protest is being organised in solidarity with black families in the US, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minnesota police officers who have all been fired and charged over the killing.

â€œBlack for Black Block to Block.Â Â Racism why 10 yrs now my visa canceled for no apparent reason Jamaica standing up I got issues,â€ he posted.

Bounty was cheered on by many of his fans who said he was standing up for justice and supported his claim that his visa cancellation was a racist act.Â Â Fellow artisteÂ KonshensÂ also declared that he would be present, whileÂ Spice, who has beenÂ protesting in Atlanta, said she wished she were in Jamaica so she could be in attendance.

However, some followers ridiculed the claims of the Poor People's Governor, saying that his argument was nonsensical, as Jamaica is a predominantly black nation, and the majority of applicants to the Embassy in Jamaica who got visa approval were black.

â€œLol, Itâ€™s not about the colour of our skin why we donâ€™t get a visaâ€¦ Thatâ€™s a money-making thing, hence all canâ€™t and wonâ€™t get a visa,â€ one fan said.